Members of the 2021 Kerrville-Comfort Little League Major All-Star softball team. They are, left to right Audrey Nelson, Morgan Landrum, Brindle Wolfe, Kaydence Stehling, Rhiley Miller, Mikayla Garces, bottom left to right Aubrie McCulloch, Kailee Padilla, Emmery Davila, Brenna Davila, Ryleigh Barney, Lilly Bates, Lillian Zamudio (not pictured Caitlin Taylor)
The Kerrville/Comfort Major Little League softball team had a good run this summer. They won the District 26 Little League Championship and advanced to the Texas Little League Section 3 tournament at McAllister Park in San Antonio.
A tough 7-1 loss to Del Rio put the Major All-Stars against the wall to open up sectionals. They responded with a 12-1 win over Helotes the following night.
