The thought remains in Presleigh Way’s mind whenever she’s on a basketball court.
During games, she’s always aware this is her last season in the Tivy girls basketball program. More specifically, she knows this is her last year playing the sport with fellow seniors, Audrey Robertson, Julia Becker and Liz Twiss — three of her closest friends since seventh grade.
Understandably, all four have decided they are going to have the best senior season possible. That’s why they are always willing to help last season’s junior varsity players adjust to playing at the varsity level this season. That’s why they haven’t taken a break on a single defensive possession this season.
“We are living life to the fullest,” Way said. “As cheesy as that sounds, that’s what we are trying to do.”
It may be cheesy, but the seniors’ mindset is fueling Tivy’s early success. Robertson is making a strong case that she deserves first-team, all-state honors for the second consecutive year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 2.8 assists per game. Becker is continuing to make life miserable for opposing ball handlers. Twiss has successfully transitioned from her role last season as a reserve to a full-time starter this year.
And Way is excelling as Tivy’s point guard, averaging 7.1 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 1.6 assists per game. She was productive yet again during Tivy’s 60-19 demolition of McCollum Tuesday night at Antler gym, scoring nine of her 11 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Antlers (12-2, 2-0 District 26-5A) build a 22-5 advantage. They continued to stretch that lead during the final three quarters to cruise to their 28th straight district win.
“She’s grown up a lot,” Tivy coach Christ Dill said. “She’s quick. She’s able to read. I have seen way more growth on the offensive end. She’s always been a stout defender. But now she’s understanding that there is no one else (to run point guard) and that she’s got to do it.”
Way definitely showcased her growth on the offensive end in the first quarter. She and her teammates used the same formula that’s helped them win their previous 27 district contests. Relying on a suffocating full-court defense, they forced nine first-quarter steals that led to myriad transition opportunities. Way began the game with a steal and layup. She gave Tivy extra possessions by snagging three offensive rebounds. She recognized when to push the ball in transition, dishing an assist to Codi Becker on a fast break that extended Tivy’s lead to 18-2. And she knew when to slow it down and run a half-court set. She only turned the ball over once all game.
In other words, Tuesday’s contest captured Way’s growth offensively. The final three quarters followed a script that was familiar to anyone who has witnessed Tivy routs during the last few years. After building a 38-9 halftime lead, the Lady Antlers stopped running their full court. Way and her fellow starters spent the majority of the second half watching from the bench, cheering on the younger players as they placed the finishing touches on another win. Codi Becker provided the game exclamation point when she buried a 30-foot triple at the buzzer.
“I think I am just playing a lot looser, so I don’t feel as much pressure during games,” Way said. “This season has been amazing. Our bond has been unbelievable. … It’s just been super fun. Everyone is friends with everyone so I think it makes it even better team chemistry-wise because we are all getting to know each, but really good friends.”
Tivy vs. McCollum box score
Tivy boys open district play with win
During the last two games, Abraham Viera has been nearly unstoppable.
The Tivy senior forward scored 34 points during Friday’s overtime loss to Dripping Springs. He followed that with a 32-point performance on Tuesday to propel the Antlers to a 62-58 win over McCollum to open District 26-5A play.
John Henry Hays scored six points. Jackson Young and Will Johnston each contributed five. The Antlers host Austin Reagan in a non-district game on Friday.
Other Hill Country scores
St. Gerard 51, Our Lady of the Hills boys 34
Center Point Boys 45, Medina 31
