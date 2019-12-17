Earlier this week, Coach Christy Dill scribbled down a few goals she wanted her Tivy girls to accomplish during Tuesday’s game against Kennedy.
Everyone outside the Tivy girls basketball program assumed the Lady Antlers were going to rout the overmatched Rockets, and those people were correct: Tivy scored the game’s first 35 points to roll to a 60-8 win at Antler Gym, winning their 30th consecutive district game.
The Lady Antlers, however, refuse to take any game for granted — every contest is an opportunity to improve. So, they entered Tuesday’s game with three objectives: They finally wanted to shoot 80 percent from the foul line, force a 10-second, half-court violation and draw a charge on defense.
“They take it seriously,” Dill said. “They try to attain those goals. They do a good job of having self-discipline, of setting individual goals, setting team goals and getting out there and trying to do that. They are working hard at getting a little bit better.”
They accomplished two of the three, but they just weren’t able to draw a charge. They came close several times, but the officials called a blocking foul every time. That was Tivy’s only defensive shortcoming though. The Lady Antlers (14-2, 4-0 District 26-5A) have been stellar on that side of the floor all season, limiting opponents to 28.5 points per game. They’ve been even better during their four district games, only allowing 16.8 points per contest. And they were at their best Tuesday night. The Lady Rockets didn’t record their first points until 3:51 remaining in the second quarter, trailing 39-3 at halftime. The only question from the game was whether the Lady Rockets were going to score 10 points before the final buzzer. They had an opportunity, but turned the ball over on their last possession.
“I’m super proud of the defense,” Dill said. “Every night, I think we should have intensity, hustle and communication on defense. They are showing that. Every night, they go out on the floor they are playing their tail ends off on defense, and it’s getting us good looks at the basket.”
The Lady Antlers definitely relied on their defense to generate offense on Tuesday. They continually trapped Kennedy and didn’t allow its ball handlers any separation. As a result, Tivy swiped 25 steals that led to easy transition opportunities. Senior Julia Becker led with eight steals, while sophomore Ashlee Zirkel registered five.
Tuesday’s victory wasn’t perfect, as Tivy’s offense still remains a work in progress. The Antlers executed their offensive sets, but missed several open field goals. They will likely have to shoot better from the field when they face tougher competition at the Lake Travis Tournament on Dec. 26.
Then again, they also showed Tuesday that their defense gives them a wide margin of error.
“We are not as tall as were last year, so we’ve had to make up for it,” said senior guard Liz Twiss, who finished with six points, two steals and nine rebounds. “We are doing a really good job. Our defense is kind of leading the offense. We get a bunch of fast breaks and easy layups. We practice offense too, but our defense allows us to have easy offensive possessions.”
“We are just really focused on defense,” Twiss continued. “It helps us because we can really shut down teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.