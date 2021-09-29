ABILENE — Former Ingram Tom Moore standout Timothy Leatherman started and played every defensive down for McMurry in a 41-31 victory over Southwestern this past Saturday.
Leatherman finished the game with a total of seven tackles, four solo tackles, three pass breakups and exhibited dominance in the backfield for the McMurry War Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.