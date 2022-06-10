Members of the Hal Peterson seventh grade boys soccer team were recognized at a recent Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees meeting in May for winning the district championship in the team’s inaugural season. From left are Peterson Head Boys coach Andrew Lozano, Trevin Vergara, Aiden Zavala, Tennyson Mejia and Gram Barker.
The Hal Peterson seventh grade boys soccer team was recognized at the Kerrville Independent School District board meeting in May. The board recognized the team for earning the district championship in its inaugural season at the middle school.
“It was definitely special,” Head Boys Soccer Coach Andrew Lozano said. “I was a middle school soccer player that had to play club, and I played basketball, I played football as a Spike, just like those young men. Just to be part of an inaugural season for Spike soccer, I’m really honored. I was really excited to be a part of that.”
