FREDERICKSBURG— During Monday’s practice, the Tivy volleyball team focused on improving position work, tooling the block and taking the right angles during plays.
“We worked on things that we needed to bring along in our game,” Tivy coach Stephanie Coates said.
On Tuesday, the first-year coach received tangible evidence that her Lady Antlers are continuing to improve, noticing that they applied many of the lessons they gleaned from Monday’s practice to their four-set (20-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17) victory over Fredericksburg in their first true road match on Tuesday. Sophomore Ally Scheidle recorded her first triple-double of the season, logging 18 assists, 17 kills, and 14 digs. Senior libero Savana Trahan also contributed 14 digs, while junior Keirson Jalowy flummoxed Fredericksburg with her serving, netting five aces.
“Tonight, I saw those things that we worked on pay off,” Coates said. “We had a lot of kids who used the block to score. That’s what we were trying to grow over the last few days. And I saw that pay off.”
The victory also gave the Lady Antlers (11-7) a four-game sweep over the rival Billies. They rallied to a five-set win in the season opener and triumphed again over Fredericksburg both in the Austin Tournament and then in the Boerne tournament.
On Tuesday, they prevailed in a raucous atmosphere to beat the Billies for a fourth straight time. Fredericksburg’s students filled the home bleachers, yelling throughout the match. Multiple Tivy students made the 30-minute drive to offer their support, creating plenty of noise themselves.
A bat even decided to attend the match, flying around the gym while the two teams battled
“All of our battles have been good battles,” Coates said. “It hasn’t always been the best volleyball, but I do think the kids rise to the occasion for these matches; they compete against each other and when you are competing, you ultimately do get better.
“I knew our young kids were going to come into a gym that was going to be ready to provide their home team with a good home court atmosphere. When you are a really young team, sometimes that can be really off-putting. … the bat flying around also caused some disruption.”
The Lady Antlers initially struggled in such an environment. They committed nine errors in the first, allowing the Billies to jump out to a 14-7 lead in the first set.
“Tonight, the gym was loud,” Coates said. “It was only the second time they had played in front of their peers. We did have a lot of Kerrville friends come out tonight and I think that’s great, but the biggest thing for me was ‘Are our young kids going to be able to handle the pressure of the crowd.”
They never quite recovered in the first set, but rebounded nicely in the second, thanks to four kills from Scheidle. After leading 18-11 in the third set, the Lady Antlers allowed the Billies to melt their advantage to 19-18. Jalowy, though, extinguished the threat by hammering two kills. Scheildle sealed the match with an ace.
The Lady Antlers then scored five unanswered points to open a 15-10 cushion in the fourth set, and continued to gel from there. Of course, they weren’t perfect on Tuesday and still remain far from a finished product. But on Tuesday they proved that they are capable of implementing Coates’ lessons into their matches, and that has their coach excited about the rest of the season.
“There are little things that people in the crowd probably don’t see, but they are things that I see,” Coates said. “I know they are being coachable and are taking the things we are trying to teach them and they are using those things. We have seven sophomores on varsity. Give us some time, and we will be there.”
