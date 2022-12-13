12-13-22 Tivy vs Smithson Valley GBB83541 copy.jpg

The Tivy Lady Antlers moved to 9-2 on the year with a 50-41 home victory Tuesday night against Smithson Valley

On Tuesday night, the Tivy Lady Antlers (9-2) recorded a 50-41 victory over visiting Smithson Valley in a hard fought contest that was decided in the final minute.

The first quarter saw even play as both sides took turns exchanging the lead. Tivy capped off the quarter on a high note as senior Riley Dill got into the lane and converted a layup with contact in the closing seconds to the excitement of the crowd. She missed the ensuing free throw attempt, but the Lady Antlers took a 14-11 lead after one.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.