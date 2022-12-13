On Tuesday night, the Tivy Lady Antlers (9-2) recorded a 50-41 victory over visiting Smithson Valley in a hard fought contest that was decided in the final minute.
The first quarter saw even play as both sides took turns exchanging the lead. Tivy capped off the quarter on a high note as senior Riley Dill got into the lane and converted a layup with contact in the closing seconds to the excitement of the crowd. She missed the ensuing free throw attempt, but the Lady Antlers took a 14-11 lead after one.
This holiday season can be painful for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. This year, The Kerrville Daily Times wants to help families pay tribute the those special family members and friends.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.