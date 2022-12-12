After completing a four-game sweep of their home tournament over the weekend Saturday, the Tivy Antlers were back in action Monday evening at home against the Cornerstone Warriors.

In what was a closely contested ballgame throughout the first half, Tivy overwhelmed the visitors in the second half to win decisively, 63-39. Now 11-3 on the season, the Antlers are winners of five straight games.

