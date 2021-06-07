FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ryan Wrobleski, Andrew Benefield and River Town each had a multi-run homer and Dallas Baptist rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Oregon State 8-5 on Monday in the Fort Worth Regional.
Dallas Baptist (40-16) advanced to its second super regional in program history, with the last coming in 2011.
