ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander Dennis Santana from the Dodgers in a trade Thursday, sending minor league lefty Kevin Bautista to Los Angeles.

Santana had been designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. He had a 6.00 ERA (10 earned runs in 15 innings) in a career-high 16 relief appearances this season. The right-hander made 32 appearances over the past four seasons with Los Angeles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.