Center Point's Alex Valadez really shouldn’t have to pay for any of his meals this week.
Why? His teammates ought to buy him dinner every day this week after his performance during the Pirates’ 38-7 drubbing of TMI last Thursday. Valadez did a little bit of everything to help Center Point improve to 3-0. He rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, but unleashed most of his damage on the defensive side of the ball, delivering two sacks and five tackles for loss.
“He did a great job on (TMI’s) option and he did a great job on their swing pass,” Center Point coach Bubba Walters said on Thursday night. “He did a great job of reading that from the inside linebacker position.”
Valadez, though, isn’t the only talented athlete on Center Point’s roster. Junior quarterback Kolten Kitchens already has 450 rushing yards on 59 carries, and often makes the correct read running the flexbone veer offense. Running back Cody Daily is a threat to score every time he touches the ball and Trent Cabaniss is an explosive linebacker who possesses good instincts.
All this talent on Center Point’s roster is a big reason why I expect the Pirates to finish second in District 14-2A Div. I. The Pirates, though, will face their toughest test this Friday when they travel west on Highway 27 to play Ingram Tom Moore. That game will give us a better idea about how well Center Point might perform in district play this season.
