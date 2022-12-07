It was a one-sided evening on Tuesday. The Comfort Deer improved to 9-7 on the season with a 60-9 blowout victory over La Pryor at home.
Bailey Feldman led all players with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field. She also added nine rebounds and a steal for the Deer. Katie Haffner also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Two Comfort players, Jackie Zapata and Meghan Davis, collected 10 rebounds apiece. As a team, Comfort accounted for 19 steals on the night.
