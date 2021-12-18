The Schreiner University Men's Basketball team lost a heartbreaker at Whitman College Saturday evening 78-75.
The Mountaineers led the way for the majority of the game, but a competitive second half by both teams set up a dramatic finish, that Schreiner was unfortunately on the wrong side of. An untimely three pointer made by Whitman College with 12 seconds left on the game clock gave the home team the lead, and ultimately became the game winner as Schreiner couldn't answer on the other end and the game clock expired.
