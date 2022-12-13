The Kerrville Daily Times has selected Austin McDorman (32) of the Ingram Tom Moore as male player of the week for the week of Dec. 5-10. McDorman scored 23 points against Harper and 25 points against Lutheran in ITM's two wins in the three-day Comfort Basketball Tournament, which ended on Saturday.
Player of the Week honors will be published each Tuesday in The Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.