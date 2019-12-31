With six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, senior Jackson Young was finally able to celebrate Tivy basketball’s biggest win in several years.
As the game clock approached zero and Tivy fans rose to their feet to give the Antlers an ovation, Young flexed both arms, beamed at his teammates and hollered, “Let’s go!”
The final buzzer made it official: the Antlers had just earned a 73-57 victory over Wagner, the No. 2 team in the Class 5A rankings and last season’s state runner-up.
It was coach Brian Young’s first win over Wagner in nine attempts. His son Jackson Young embraced fellow senior Will Johnston and then happily greeted the rest of his teammates before proceeding down the postgame handshake line. But other than that, Tivy’s celebration was rather subdued. The Tivy players met with their friends who had attended the game and then traipsed into the locker room to listen to Brian Young’s postgame address. They didn’t rave in the locker room, nor did they blare loud music from speakers.
“It’s a long district haul,” Brian Young said. “We don’t have time to get too celebratory when we’ve got to turn around and play (at Veterans Memorial) on Friday.”
There was another reason the Antlers (14-7, 3-0 District 26-5A) didn’t celebrate that much. They knew they always possessed the capability of playing like they did on Tuesday. They experienced a turbulent start to the season, losing six of their first eight games. But ever since Thanksgiving, the Antlers have quietly been playing at a high level. They defeated a solid Class 6A Austin Anderson squad at their Thanksgiving Tournament; they went undefeated at the Victoria Tournament this past weekend. In fact, they are 12-1 since Nov. 29, with their only loss coming to Dripping Springs in overtime.
In other words, they entered Tuesday’s game expecting to play good basketball. They played great instead. Freshman center Jackson Johnston scored 7 of his 11 points in the first quarter to propel Tivy to a 15-4 lead. Jackson Young led the Antlers with 27 points, shooting 7 of 10 from beyond the arc. He buried four triples in the first half to help Tivy build a 36-21 lead. He drained three more after halftime to stretch Tivy’s advantage
to 54-34 late in the third quarter.
And Abraham Viera bullied Wagner (18-5, 3-1) in the post to finish with 21 points, always managing to score whenever the Thunderbirds threatened to rally.
“It was a great team win,” Brian Young said. “We had high expectations for ourselves and we carried out those expectations and got that dub. … John Henry Hayes came off the bench and went 4-of-4 from the free throw line and gave us six big points. Will Johnston — they don’t have a statistical category for what he does. He got open and started our offense every single time. And that’s what most teams cannot do against them, which is make that first pass.
We made big shots and big plays. There ain’t no two ways about it.”
And perhaps most importantly, the Antlers took care of the basketball. The Thunderbirds typically force a lot of turnovers with their full-court pressure, averaging 11.6 steals per game. Tivy, though, only turned the ball over nine times, limiting Wagner’s opportunities in transition. This also allowed the Antlers to enforce their methodical style of play.
“I give my assistants the credit because they said we need to go to the Fort Worth tournament if we are going to do what we say what we want to do this season,” Brian Young said. “We went up there and saw that pressure early. … We did a good job of handling (Wagner’s) pressure.”
They also excelled at executing their game plan. They knew Wagner’s posts were going to focus on containing Viera; they also knew that likely meant freshman center Jackson Johnston was going to enjoy a height advantage over his defender. They immediately exploited the mismatch. Jackson Johnston consistently sealed his defender deep in the post and scored three quick baskets, sporting Tivy a 10-4 lead.
When he encountered foul trouble later in the first half, Jackson Young began burying triples from all over the court. He splashed a contested 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer to cap a dominant first quarter. The Thunderbirds sliced the deficit to 19-13 midway the second quarter, but didn’t get any closer. The Antlers kept rolling.
After he had finished congratulating his players, Brian Young reminded his players they had practice on New Year’s Day at 7:30 a.m. He wanted them to treat Tuesday’s signature victory like any other district win. After all, He doesn’t want Tuesday’s win to be the high point of the season.
“We can’t have any distractions,” Brian Young said. “We’ve got to get up and go to work.
