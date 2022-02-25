DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Kerrville Tivy Lady Antlers battled Brenham to a 2-2 tie on a chilly Friday afternoon in Dripping Springs.
It was the first game of the Dripping Springs Tournament in Dripping Springs. The tourney was scheduled to begin on Thursday, but adverse weather conditions forced the cancellation of that day’s tournament games.
