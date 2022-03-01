Jayden Perez

Ingram third baseman Jayden Perez, 11, throws to first Tuesday against Bandera.

 tony gallucci

BANDERA — The Bandera Bulldogs downed the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors, 4-1, in baseball action on Tuesday night in Bandera.

Ingram scored one run on four hits. Maverick Delgado, Kye Hightower, Jakeb Pritt and Aiden Rendon had one hit each. Delgado scored the lone run for Ingram.

