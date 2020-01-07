Jared Zirkel, Brooks McCoy and Trapper Pannell hoped to end their Tivy football careers with a run to the state semifinals.
That ultimately didn’t happen. But all three excelled at the San Antonio All Star game on Saturday. Zirkel connected on a 48-yard field goal. McCoy had five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown and Pannell received MVP honors.
In other words, Saturday wasn’t a bad way to end their high school football careers.
But they weren’t the only standouts in the Hill Country. Here are the top five performers from last week.
Jackson Young, Tivy, boys basketball
Honestly, I could give a game ball to every player in Tivy’s rotation. The reason the Antlers (15-7, 4-0 District 26-5A) have won nine straight games is because they are playing team basketball.
But I have decided to award the game ball to Young. His seven 3-pointers buried No. 2 Wagner on New Years’ Eve and his 15 points on Friday bolstered the Antlers to a 54-35 triumph over Veterans Memorial.
But the chief reason he deserves a game ball is because the senior point guard is taking care of the basketball. That’s what has allowed Tivy’s offense to thrive recently.
The Antlers run multiple sets and force opponents to defend for a long period of time on any given possession. When they aren’t committing turnovers, they are difficult to defend.
Young and his cohorts will have to continue to take care of the basketball when they host Boerne Champion (19-4, 4-0) today.
James Ibarra, OLH, boys basketball
The Hawks (6-12) have already surpassed their loss total from last season, but their early-season struggles have been understandable. After all, It was always going be a challenge trying to replace five starters who won a state championship.
But OLH still has James Ibarra, and last Friday, Ibarra showed once again he’s a special player. Ibarra produced 31 points to lead the Hawks to a 69-63 victory over Gervin Academy.
With district play beginning Tuesday against San Antonio Castle Hills, the Hawks still can achieve all their goals, despite their slow start to the season. Ibarra’s performance on Friday suggests he has the ability to carry OLH to a playoff berth.
Julia Becker, Tivy, girls basketball
Last Tuesday, Becker scored 13 points to help the Lady Antlers (19-4, 5-1 Distrct 26-5A) escape Wagner with a 65-51 victory. During Tivy’s 22-17 loss to Veterans Memorial, she illustrated why she’s one of the best defenders in Class 5A. She drew the assignment of defending Texas A&M signee Sahara Jones, the No. 93 overall player in ESPN’s recruiting rankings. She frustrated Jones throughout the game, preventing her from driving to the basket and contesting every shot.
Tivy girls coach Christy Dill has said multiple times that this one of the best defensive teams she’s coached in her career, Becker and the Lady Antlers showed why on Tuesday. If they can find a way to score baskets more consistently, they have a chance to make another run toward the state tournament.
Kylie Wolsey, Harper, girls basketball
Wolsey earns a game ball after averaging 22 points per contest this past week. She dropped 17 points during Harpers’s 60-36 victory over Class 4A Bandera and then scored a game-high 27 during the Lady Longhorns’ 64-27 drubbing of Ingram.
Her performance this past week offered another reminder the Lady Longhorns (19-4) have a chance to be special this season. They are currently ranked No. 12 in the Class 2A poll.
Zach Vilo, Comfort, Football
Vilo was one of the main contributors to Comfort football’s historic season, rushing for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns on 109 carries to help the Bobcats record their first 10-win season since 2006. He was also second on the team in tackles with 61.
He had one last opportunity to shine during the San Antonio All-Star game, leading Team Gold with six tackles on Saturday in the Alamodome.
Vilo toiled throughout the offseason because he wanted to have the best senior year possible. That hard work continued to pay off throughout the season, and it did again on Saturday, when Vilo played football on one of high school football’s biggest stages.
