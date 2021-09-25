Treves Hyde

No. 17 Treves Hyde searches downfield for a receiver to pass to in Our Lady of the Hills’s season opener against Brackett Christian on Friday night.

 JACK PARKER

NEW BRAUNFELS - Our Lady of the Hills (OLH) traveled to New Braunfels Christian School for their first district game of the season.  The OLH Hawks defeated New Braunfels Christian School, 61-51.

Treves Hyde had a big night completing seven of 11 passes for 101 yards and two passing  touchdowns. He also rushed for 185 yards on 14 carries and scored a rushing touchdown.

