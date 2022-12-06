The Kerrville Daily Times has selected Talli Millican of the Harper Lady Longhorns as female athlete of the week for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 3. Millican averaged 20 points and 6.3 assists in the Longhorns’ three wins in last week’s Harper Tournament. Going 3-1 in tournament play, Harper earned second place in the competition and Millican was named to the all-tournament team.
Player of the Week honors will be published each Tuesday in The Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.