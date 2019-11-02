Our Lady of the Hills Football coach Chris Ramirez is witness his hope come to fruition: After a slow start, his Hawks are peaking at the right time.
The Hawks pounced on Victoria Faith, scoring 51 in the first half. They then enforced the mercy in the third quarter, cruising to a 71-24 win on the road.
“This was another good district win for us,” Ramirez said. “We played fast and physical, and those are areas we are working to be consistent in. Luke is starting to settle in back at QB. And the offense is starting to find a chemistry and rhythm.
Junior quarterback Luke Martinez led OLH (3-4, 2-2) by completing 9 of 13 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. William Cummings hauled in three receptions for 74 yards and three touchdowns.
Brian Casillas rushed for 97 yards and four touchdowns on five carries.
The Hawks will try secure a third-place finish in the district standing when they host Waco LIve Oak.
“Defensively, Brian Casillas, Matthew Romero and Sam Watts are really brining the physicality. And our LBs and DBs are freed up to swarm to the ball. … We look forward to playing the final home game ever at Hawk Field with third place on the line next week.”
