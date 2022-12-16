In local boys basketball Friday, the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors traveled to Center Point and defeated the Pirates 84-32. Austin McDorman led the way offensively for the Warriors with 27 points.
Jose Gallegos had 10 for the Pirates. ITM plans to travel to Sabinal for its next game on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. For Center Point, they will travel to D'Hanis on Monday for a 6:30 tipoff.
