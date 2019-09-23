The Our Lady of the Hills football players never lost their confidence, even after the tragedy they suffered on Sept. 6.
On that day, they watched their quarterback, junior Luke Martinez, leave the game against Bulverde Living Rock with a broken radius in his left forearm, an injury which ended his season.
The Hawks were heartbroken for their teammate, but they never panicked. Entering the fall, the Hawks knew they could have a great season, and they still believed that even after Martinez’s injury. They just had to make a few adjustments on offense and keep working.
“We knew we couldn’t dwell on (Luke’s injury) for long,” OLH senior William Cummings said. “We kind of regrouped, figured out what we needed to do to move forward to the next week.”
The Hawks were supposed to play SA Brooks Academy that week on Sept. 13, but the latter cancelled the game because of school conflicts. OLH, then, had an extra week to prepare for its homecoming contest against Medina last Friday.
Before the game, senior quarterback Cody Davis was crowned homecoming king. During the game, he and his teammates looked like royalty, scoring 43 points in the second half to roll to a 57-35 victory over Medina. The Hawks (1-1) split quarterback responsibilities between Davis and Jacob Cruz. Davis completed 6 of 14 passes for 103 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 61 yards. Cruz meanwhile passed for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Cummings caught five passes for five touchdowns and 127 yards.
“(The game) was cool because we hadn’t won our homecoming game in awhile,” Davis said.” Being able to come out and have the support of the student body and being able to get with the team and be able to play. Everything started to click. It was just good.”
The Hawks couldn’t celebrate Friday’s win for too long; their schedule immediately becomes tougher. This Friday, they travel to play Leakey, who advanced to the Class A semifinals last season, and then they open district play on Oct. 11 on the road against New Braunfels Christian, a perennial TAPPS state title contender.
But Friday’s performance gave the Hawks even more confidence they can excel this season, even after losing their starting quarterback.
“Everything is a building block,” OLH coach Chris Ramirez said. “It’s early in the season, and especially having those games cancelled, we don’t have a lot of game experience. We just have to look at what we did well and start to improve on that. …You want to enjoy this win, but we got to get past it and prepare for the next opponent.
“Everybody did good things. When you are playing hard and winning, it’s contagious. It was a good homecoming win for us.”
