It’s game week, which means it’s time to partake in an annual sportswriting tradition: Making predictions that will turn out to be terribly wrong. (Yes, I know: It’s absolutely shocking that sportswriters occasionally make mistakes.)
With that caveat, here are my five bold predictions for the 2019 season.
Tivy will have at least 50 sacks this season
The Antlers’ defensive line has led the district in sacks during the past two seasons. This year’s d-line will continue Tivy’s recent tradition of dominant play in the trenches.
Seniors Gonzalo Hernandez and Dominic Jefferson have already demonstrated in Tivy’s two scrimmages that they will inflict nightmares on opposing offenses, as long as they remain healthy.
The Antlers also have five other linemen (Noah Flores, Micah Harrison, Hayden Poe, Hayden Barnett and Garrett Kleypas) who they can insert into the rotation at any point in the game.
The Antlers registered 39 sacks last season, despite being mostly undersized. Expect Tivy to surpass that number this fall, reaching 50 this season.
OLH will win 10 games this season
Last season, the Hawks went 8-4, clinching their first playoff berth since 2014. Still, OLH senior Cody Davis believes the Hawks could have done more last year. He wants the Hawks to be better this fall.
He may receive his wish. The Kerrville Daily Times officially predicts that OLH will win at least 10 games in both the regular season and playoffs. The Hawks have the building blocks to be great. They have depth with 26 players on their roster. Their new quarterback, junior Luke Martinez has shown promise at quarterback during fall camp.
Typically, a team can excel in six-man football with just two or three dangerous playmakers. The Hawks, however, have multiple options in the passing game. Brian Casillas, Davis Clifton Davis, William Tran, William Cummings, Deacon Cruz, Stephen Grocki and Stefan Sirianni are all threats to score.
Now that I think about it, predicting that OLH will be good this season isn’t exactly that bold; it’s really just using common sense.
Center Point’s Cody Daily will lead District 14-2A Div. I in rushing yards
Daily was the 2018 district newcomer of the year after rushing for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns in just five football games. He showed during the Pirates’ two August scrimmages that he is still good at the game of football, if not even better than last season. He will lead the district in rushing yards this season, propelling the Pirates to a second-place finish behind Mason (A bonus bold prediction).
Comfort will be the surprise team of 2019
Every year, there is a team in the Hill Country that surprises everyone by surpassing preseason expectations. Comfort will be that team in 2019. The Bobcats posted a 2-7 record in Brandon Easterly’s first season as Comfort’s athletic director. Expect the Bobcats to be significantly improved this season after returning 17 starters from last year. Moreover, it’s common for a team to blossom during a coach’s second year in the program, when the coach has had some time to change the team’s culture. Before moving to Comfort, Easterly was the defensive coordinator at Texarkana Pleasant Grove, a perennial state title contender. He knows what is required to win at the highest level, and has spent the last year instilling that same championship mentality in the Comfort program. Expect to see the results from the culture change this fall.
Tivy will have the most wins since 2008
Tivy will win at least 12 games for the first time since 2008, when the Antlers went 12-3 and advanced to the state semifinals. The Antlers should be favored in all 10 regular season games, having an opportunity to go undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2015. They also have the talent to advance past the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Of course, winning 12 games requires staying relatively healthy. But if the Antlers’ main playmakers can make it through the regular season without suffering any major injuries, they have a chance to be one of the best teams in Tivy history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.