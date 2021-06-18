#00 Kaylee Blackledge delivers a fast ball for one of many strikes against San Saba Tuesday Night

 Jeffery L Lavender

CENTER POINT — Kaylee Blackledge continues to impress coaches and scouts across Texas, even during the offseason.

Blackledge was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team this week. Center Point Head Softball Coach Kenny King announced the award on Wednesday and said the honor was well-deserved.

