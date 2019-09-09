After suffering a heart-breaking loss to Junction in their season opener, the Warriors immediately had to turn around and play a solid Class 2A D’Hanis team in a hostile environment. In other words, it was clear Saturday’s game against the Cowboys was going to test their character.
The Warriors responded to Saturday’s challenge with a historic defensive performance, pummeling D’Hanis 18-0 in their first shutout of the MaxPreps era.
Ingram’s defense simply manhandled D’Hanis on Saturday, holding the Cowboys to 73 yards and forcing two turnovers.
The Warriors will have to improve their aerial attack if they want to contend for a district title. Junior quarterback Tim Leatherman rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, but only completed 6 of 18 passes for 61 yards and an interception.
Still, the Warriors’ defensive performance on Saturday following a gut-wrenching loss the previous week shows Ingram has plenty of fight. That’s an encouraging sign for Warrior fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.