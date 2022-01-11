COMFORT - The Comfort Deer stormed the basketball court early Tuesday night and took a commanding 12-4 lead early in the game. Lago Vista regrouped and went on a 12-0 run to open the second half, sparking the Lago Vista Lady Vikings to a 50-37 win over Comfort.
Madalynn Rodriguez scored eight points to lead the Deer in scoring. Ashlynn Rodriguez added seven points and hit one 3-pointer.
