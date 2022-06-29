By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched two-hit ball for eight innings, light-hitting backup catcher Jason Castro lined a two-run homer in the ninth and the Houston Astros beat the Mets 2-0 Wednesday to send New York to its first three-game losing streak this season.

