Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) collides with Jeremy Pena, left, while trying to catch a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Looking on at right is Astros' Jake Meyers. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched two-hit ball for eight innings, light-hitting backup catcher Jason Castro lined a two-run homer in the ninth and the Houston Astros beat the Mets 2-0 Wednesday to send New York to its first three-game losing streak this season.
