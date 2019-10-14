Center Point’s Cody Daily gives a simple reason for his dynamic performances against Harper.
“It’s a rivalry,” Daily explains. “We don’t like each other too much, and that’s alright. It’s a fun game.”
It’s been especially fun for Daily. The senior running back can leave Center Point with the satisfaction of rushing for a combined 407 yards and nine touchdowns during his two games against the Longhorns. During Center Point’s 42-14 win over Harper last Friday, Daily victimized the Longhorns for 232 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Pirates (4-2, 1-0 District 14-2A Div. I) collect 436 rushing yards in their district opener.
“We were extremely happy with the win,” Center Point coach Bubba Walters said. “It’s a big rivalry. (The Longhorns) were up and played really hard in the first half. We had a few mistakes that hurt us in the first half, but we cleaned that up in the second half and were able to control the clock a lot.”
The Pirates know they can’t celebrate for too long, considering on Friday they play at Brackett, who nearly upset Mason.
Still, they should be optimistic about their chances to win Friday. In fact, the Kerrville Daily Times is going to provide four stats that should make Pirates’ fans excited about the remainder of the season.
Rushing yards per game: 338.7 yards
Rushing yards allowed per game: 58 yards
Penalties per game: 11.8
Fumbles per game: 2.8
The first two stats reveal the Pirates have been able to control the line of scrimmage and time of possession for most of the season, always a sure-fire formula to win football games.
The latter two show that the majority of Center
Point’s problems are correctable.
“If we can fix the penalties and fix the turnovers, I think we can play with anyone in the district,” Walters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.