With 10:08 left in the second quarter last Thursday, Stoney Rhodes decided to improvise.
Tivy offensive coordinator Jeff Kubacack had dialed a screen pass to Colten Drake, and Rhodes’ responsibility during the play was to block Memorial’s corner. But after blocking for what felt like an eternity, the senior receiver turned around and noticed his quarterback, Cole Miears, scrambling in the backfield. Realizing there wasn’t going to be a screen to Drake, Rhodes nonchalantly slipped behind Memorial’s secondary. Miears, in turn, saw no defender within Rhodes’ area code and unloaded a 41-yard pass to Rhodes.
“My first touchdown wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be,” Rhodes later admitted. “It was still a great feeling.”
Ultimately, his first career score didn’t have much impact on a game Tivy won, 62-0, but it did encapsulate Rhodes’ overall impact on Tivy’s offense this season — when things break down, he finds ways to spark the Antlers offensively. He did so during the win against Fredericksburg, snagging seven receptions for 90 yards when Tivy’s offense was still struggling to find a groove. He did it again during the Antlers’ 24-19 win over Boerne Champion, hauling in two critical receptions during Tivy’s game-winning touchdown drive to snap Tivy out of a second-half offensive funk. And he will try to ignite the offense again on Friday when the Antlers (6-1, 4-0 District 14-5A Div. II) host Alamo Heights (3-4, 3-1) at Antler Stadium.
At the moment, he’s second behind Brooks McCoy in total catches (29) and total receiving yards (352).
“I can’t believe some of the catches that guy has made,” Tivy receivers coach Kameron Arnold said of Rhodes. “It’s been a blessing to have him. … He’s quietly going to have 500 to 700 yards receiving, and you look at the stats at the end of the season, and say, ‘How did he get so many yards receiving?’”
And in all candor, Rhodes doesn’t look like a receiving threat, making his feats this season even more impressive. Standing at 5 foot, 9 inches and weighing 155 pounds, he isn’t going to overpower many defensive back. He was also born with clubfoot, so he’s never possessed elite speed.
Rhodes, though, overcomes his physical limitations with crafty route running.
“He does an unbelievable job against people who are probably much bigger than him,” Arnold said. “With him, it’s being able to run an out and get (his defender) to turn inside before he runs the out. Or he’s runs an inside route and gets them to turn hips outside and he snaps it off inside and is sitting wide open.”
But perhaps his most valuable attribute is his toughness. When he was a kid, he underwent six surgeries to address his clubfoot. When he separated his AC joint and suffered a slight partial tear against Del Rio on Sept. 13, he spent the following week vigorously rehabbing so he could play that Friday against Champion.
Still, Tivy trainer Amy Sralla advised him not to play against the Chargers. Rhodes, though, wasn’t about to miss his final game against Tivy’s arch rival.
“Give me a couple tests,” Rhodes pleaded.
So, Sralla conducted several exercises to test the strength in Rhodes’ shoulder. She stood on a box and tossed a 12-pound medicine ball to Rhodes, instructing him to throw the ball back at her. The whole ordeal was painful, but Rhodes didn’t wince or grimace.
“I knew if I showed any emotion she would take me out,” Rhodes said. “And I couldn’t sit out against Boerne.”
The Antlers needed him to be tough that night. Drake was already out with an injury, and then Trapper Pannell briefly left the game with a shoulder injury. Rhodes, however, helped the short-handed Antlers by catching six passes for 53 yards.
Rhodes admitted Monday his shoulder still brothers him. That’s OK. He’s still determined to do whatever he can to help Tivy win.
“It’s a great group of football players,” Rhodes said. “It’s great coaching. It’s just fun to be around. … We are starting to get healthy — all of our wideouts are together. We are going to start rolling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.