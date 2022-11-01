11-1-22 Tivy vs Liberty Hill VB77774 copy.jpg

Tivy’s Taylor Kubacak (4) hits off the block of Gigi Mason (14) for Liberty Hill for a point in The Lady Antler Bi-District playoff game in Johnson City.

In local volleyball Tuesday evening, the Tivy Lady Antlers (21-19, 9-5) traveled to Johnson City where they took on the Liberty Hill Panthers (37-10, 11-3) at Lyndon Baines Johnson High School. It was the opening round of the Bi-District playoff tournament and Tivy was eliminated in three sets, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair throughout the first set. Tivy never led, but tied up the game on numerous occasions. Tivy junior outside hitter Taylor Kubacak made her presence felt offensively at the net and also registered an ace to tie things up at 7-7. Soon after, a kill from fellow Tivy junior Grace Copeland knotted it up once again at 8-8.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.