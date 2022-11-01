In local volleyball Tuesday evening, the Tivy Lady Antlers (21-19, 9-5) traveled to Johnson City where they took on the Liberty Hill Panthers (37-10, 11-3) at Lyndon Baines Johnson High School. It was the opening round of the Bi-District playoff tournament and Tivy was eliminated in three sets, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22.
It was a nip-and-tuck affair throughout the first set. Tivy never led, but tied up the game on numerous occasions. Tivy junior outside hitter Taylor Kubacak made her presence felt offensively at the net and also registered an ace to tie things up at 7-7. Soon after, a kill from fellow Tivy junior Grace Copeland knotted it up once again at 8-8.
