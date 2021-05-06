5-5-21 OLH Signing29950.jpg

Signing letters of intent are Matthew Romero who will be committing to the United State Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York where he will compete in Track and Field and Kolten Kitchens who will be committing to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene,TX for baseball.

 Tom Holden
Congratulations to two Our Lady of the Hills student athletes who will be taking their athletic skills to the next level.
 
Signing Letters of Intent to play ball or run track are Matthew Romero for the United States Merchants Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York and Kolten Kitchens for Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas.

