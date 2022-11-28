On a brisk Monday evening, the Center Point Pirates accomplished a first in school history; compete in a varsity soccer game.
Playing as the road team against the Our Lady of the Hills Hawks, the Pirates played on Field 12 at the City of Kerrville Sports Complex in the program’s first ever varsity soccer game. It was a non-district co-ed event as both clubs played with a mix of boys and girls. OLH sported blue jerseys while Center Point were in army camo uniforms. It was a defensive struggle throughout as neither team was able to register a goal on the night.
