Pictured in a game from earlier this season, Lady Antler Stella Hendricks (10) push the ball over the hand of a New Braunfels blocker in Kerrville. She was one of three Tivy players named to this year's all-district first team.
On Monday, it was announced that three Tivy Lady Antler volleyball players were named to the 26-5A All-District First Team.
Those players were outside hitter/defensive specialist Stella Hendricks, setter Karlyn Dyal and setter/outside hitter Taylor Kuacak. All three are in their junior seasons. Meanwhile, two more Tivy players, sophomore setter Madelyn Fidler and senior libero Emma Miller, were named as second team performers.
