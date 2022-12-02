It was a difficult night at home for Our Lady of the Hills boys basketball as they were beaten by Fredericksburg-Heritage by 40 points, 69-29.
The Hawks never led throughout and found themselves trailing 15-6 after the opening quarter. By the half, Fredericksburg was comfortably ahead 36-11. In the third, OLH mustered just four points of offense. The Heritage lead swelled to 54-15 by the end of three and the visitors eventually beat the Hawks by 40.
