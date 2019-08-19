After Friday’s scrimmages, it’s still completely rational to believe that every Kerr County high school football team is going to be great this season.
On Friday night, I talked to Tivy coach David Jones, Center Point coach Bubba Walters and Ingram coach Duane Kroeker, and all three coaches were relatively happy with how their teams’ performed during their first scrimmages. But alas, no team is perfect, especially in August. After spending the weekend watching film, all three coaches have identified plenty of areas of improvement before their season openers on Aug. 30.
The Hill Country Rundown, then, is going to (briefly) examine different ways each team can improve before the next slate of scrimmages this Friday.
Tivy offense: Faster tempo
Senior quarterback Cole Miears and his senior receiver, Brooks McCoy, were in agreement after Monday’s practice: Moving forward, they have to be faster running the offense.
The Antlers have the talent and experience to excel offensively. Now, they are hoping to wear defenses down in the fourth quarter with their no-huddle tempo.
How fast does Tivy want to play? Miears hopes to average one snap every 10 seconds.
“I think (a fast tempo) can give a lot of teams trouble because our quarterbacks are so good,” Jones said. “They can put the ball on people quick, and they can get the ball out of their hands quick. Defenses have to cover our receivers and get on them all the time. It’s hard to do that play after play.”
Tivy Defense: Improve tackling and limit mental mistakes
During a team meeting on Monday, Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman gave his players two goals for the upcoming week — 1) he challenged them to heighten their focus in pressure situations and 2) he urged them to be more physical in practice this week.
When watching film of the Antlers’ scrimmage against Boerne, Hickman noticed too many mental mistakes: Defensive linemen didn’t run the correct stunts; linebackers didn’t execute the right blitzes. He also observed too many missed tackles.
On the bright side, he was pleased with his defenders’ effort. Throughout the off-season and the first two weeks of fall camp, his players have continually proven that they want to excel at football. Now, it’s Hickman’s responsibility to give them the tools to improve.
“We are trying to create more chaos in practice and make them think,” Hickman said. “We are also continuing to work on our tackling techniques and trying to gain confidence on that side of that. Being a physical defense is being a confident defense, so we are building their confidence so they know exactly what they are doing: Playing fast and being disruptive.
“The players are giving effort, which means they are hungry, so we have to give them what they want — let’s give them knowledge so they can utilize that and channel that effort the right way. We just can’t be a bunch wild animals out there. It has to be controlled chaos.”
Center Point: More effort
The Pirates’ scrimmage against Comfort continued to fuel optimism that this could be a special fall in Center Point. The Pirates began the scrimmage with a 19-play, 75-yard touchdown drive against the Class 3A Bobcats. In other words, they are going to give Class 2A defenses a lot of problems if they execute that Flexbone Veer offense properly.
On the other hand, the scrimmage revealed that the Pirates still have to improve the little details if they want to be elite this season. That involves a good deal of effort.
So in this week of practice, Walters plans on demanding more effort from his players.
He wants to see the Pirates’ offensive linemen hold blocks longer; the running backs to carry out their fakes when running the flexbone veer offense and the defenders to learn how to adjust to different formations.
So far, they are off to a good start. The practice following the first day of school is typically a contender for the worst practice of the season, so Walters was pleasantly surprised with how his team practiced on Monday.
“I was proud of the kids today,” Walters said. “We got a lot of accomplished. We really did. … We got to continue to get better and want to be the best. I am excited about what we can do this season.”
Ingram: Honing the fundamentals
For this week’s practices, Ingram’s coaches have given a goal to each position group.
They encouraged the offensive linemen to improve their pad level and urged the defensive backs to clean up their footwork. Ingram’s defensive linemen, meanwhile, are working on shaking off double teams, and junior quarterback Tim Leatherman is focusing on improving his accuracy on the deep ball.
When Ingram travels to Poteet to play their second scrimmage on Friday, they are hoping to make significant strides in all these fundamentals.
The Warriors delivered a good performance in their first scrimmage against Lytle, but they are hoping to be great this season. And often times, the fundamentals are the difference between a great and a good team.
“We have a lot of room for improvement,” Kroeker said. “We were just happy with the way we started.”
