Catherine Westfall admittedly thought she was going to die during her first soccer practice last season; she wasn’t really joking, either.
The Our Lady of the Hills junior had previously never played soccer. But the Lady Hawks needed players for the 2019 season, and Westfall thought playing soccer would be a good way to spend time with her friends, so she decided to give the sport try.
It wasn’t long until Westfall realized that soccer is a rather exhausting endeavor. After performing countless sprints during the first practice, she wasn’t sure she was going to survive. She later confided this fear to her best friend, Gracie Morris.
“Just get through this week,” Morris encouraged her. “You will get better throughout.”
“The first day of practice I didn’t know what I was doing,” said Westfall, laughing. “And she was like, ‘It’s OK.’ She reassured me that it was alright.”
For the past two seasons, Morris has continued to encourage her teammates. After capturing the TAPPS Div. III state title in 2018, the Lady Hawks have had to rely on players without much soccer experience. Fortunately for OLH, Morris has been playing club soccer since the second grade and she doesn’t have a problem sharing her knowledge with the Lady Hawks’ less-experienced players. She’s essentially become an extension of OLH coach Jorge Salinas’ coaching staff. She approaches her coach with suggestions on adjustments the Lady Hawks can make on the pitch. She strives to help her teammates whenever they need it.
And those are just her accomplishments off the pitch. On the pitch, she’s a special talent, already registering eight goals and eight assists. She netted a goal and assisted two more during OLH’s 6-1 bludgeoning of San Marcos Academy on Monday night.
“She’s a blessing,” said Salinas, who has coached Morris in some capacity since she was in the second grade. “The way she guides the players, the way she talks to the players, she doesn’t do it an aggressive way. She’s very fun and she’s very friendly when delivering messages.
“It’s fun watching her because she plays with such joy. She plays for fun and she plays for the love of the sport.”
It’s the main reason she continues to work hard on the pitch. She has no intention of playing at the college level, even though she definitely could. Her mom, Hunter Morris, played softball at Florida. Her dad, Clint Morris, was a tight end at the University of Pennsylvania and her older sister, Maddie Morris, was a team captain on OLH’s state title team before playing defender at Oklahoma State.
In other words, Gracie Morris has the talent to play at the next level, but has decided to make soccer a hobby instead of a career. She still gives full effort every time she steps on the pitch because she loves playing with her friends and she loves watching them succeed.
That was evident during Monday’s match. After the Lady Hawks raced to a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game, Gracie Morris was more than content to distribute the ball to her teammates, trying to give them opportunities to score.
“You don’t get better precise passes than (the ones) from Gracie Morris,” Salinas said. “If I tell her, ‘Hey, put it on so-and-so’s feet,’ she puts it on their feet. If I say, ‘Play the space on somebody, she plays that person and she plays it precise. I really love the way she plays.”
She’s hoping to play for a long time this season. She believes OLH can make another deep run this season. Her junior cohort, Gabby Michalak, has also been playing club soccer for 11 years and leads OLH with nine goals. Their younger sisters, Avery Morris and Abby Michalak, are also skillful attackers — both scored goals on Monday.
And players like Westfall — players who never played soccer before — are beginning to master the sport. It’s one more reason why Gracie Morris is excited about this team’s potential.
“I definitely think we can make it to playoffs,” Gracie Morris said. “And then if we just keep working hard and just put 100 percent into every game, we can go as far as we want.”
San Marcos 7, OLH Boys 0
San Marcos Academy scored in the opening minutes and continued to stretch its lead in its 7-0 win over OLH on Monday. The Hawks will try to rebound on Thursday at St. Gerard.
