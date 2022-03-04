SAN ANTONIO - The Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies Girls basketball team will face Brownsboro Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Fredericksburg (36-3) advanced to the Class 4A Girls Semifinals after defeating Boerne, 47-46. Brownsboro enters the contest with a record of 38-2.
