UTSA tops Hilltoppers 49-41 to claim C-USA Championship
SAN ANTONIO--The UTSA Roadrunners overran the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 49-41 at the Alamodome Friday night to capture the school's first Conference USA football championship.
Playing before 41,148 screaming fans and a national TV audience, the 'Runners spotted Western Kentucky an early lead with a 60-yard touchdown pass just 56 seconds into the game.
UTSA quickly answered with a 24 yard touchdown run by quarterback Frank Harris to tie the game at 7-7.
The Roadrunners took a 28-13 lead into halftime, and added two touchdowns early in the third quarter to extend their lead to 42-13.
Early in the fourth quarter Western Kentucky had closed the gap to 42-34, as Hilltopper quarterback Bailey Zappe rifled passes downfield for two touchdowns.
With 3:58 left in the game, Bailey hit Jerreth Sterns on a 34 yard touchdown pass, and a two-point conversion cut UTSA's lead to 49-41. Nail-biting time.
The Hilltoppers were driving for a potential tying score when Bailey's final throw fell incomplete.
Bailey, the nation's career leader in total passing yards, threw for 577 yards, completing 36 of 59 passes, with two interceptions.
Bailey's arm was the only offense Western Kentucky could muster, with UTSA's defense limiting the Hilltoppers to minus 9 yards rushing on 16 carries.
UTSA's Frank Harris was 19 of 28 passing for 252 yards. Sincere McCormick carried 36 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns.
UTSA finishes its regular season 12-1 and awaits a postseason bowl bid. Western Kentucky finishes 8-5.
UTSA defeated Western Kentucky 52-46 Oct. 9 in Bowling Green, KY. The Hilltoppers won their next seven games coming into the C-USA championship bout.
Cary Burgess
