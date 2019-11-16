Midway through the third quarter, Tivy High School receivers coach Kameron Arnold issued a command to Fisher Middleton.
“Don’t run timid,” Arnold ordered the sophomore running back.
“Quit dancing around and just run.”
Arnold was speaking privately to Middleton, but he might as well have been talking to the entire Tivy team.
For the first 28 minutes of their bi-district game against East View, the Antlers looked suspect. Their normally stalwart defense was surrendering too many big plays; their offense was compiling too many empty possessions. As a result, East View held a 6-point lead midway through the third quarter.
During the first 28 minutes, the Antlers were seemingly in peril of suffering a first-round upset on their home field.
But the final 20 minutes was a different story. During that time, the Antlers played like a team expecting to make a deep run in the class 5A Div. II playoffs. Middleton adhered to Arnold’s suggestion, immediately ripping off a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
In a way, the rest of the Antlers also followed Arnold’s instruction. They certainly didn’t play timid to close the game Friday night, scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half to throttle East View, 56-33, in the bi-district on Friday at Antler Stadium. They will play Calallen in the area round next Friday in Floresville.
“This is probably as close to a full team win that we’ve had — everyone contributing something,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “That’s a good team we played. Those guys fought hard and we knew it was going to be tough. But I am really proud of our kids. … When we really needed things to happen, we had good things happen.”
And the Antlers (10-1) needed good things to happen in the third quarter after an inauspicious first half. They led 21-14 at halftime, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Brooks McCoy (4 receptions for 62 yards). But Tivy’s defense, who entered Friday’s contest only allowing 13 points per game, allowed two explosive plays that sustained East View’s upset hopes. The Patriots scored on their first play from scrimmage with a screen pass to Isaiah Quinton-Jackson, who raced down the left sideline for a 68-yard touchdown. They tied the game at 14-14 when quarterback Jackson Coulson uncorked a 69-yard touchdown pass to Charles Ross.
They continued to allow big plays early in the third. Quinton-Jackson evened the score at 21-21 with a 64-yard touchdown with 10:41 to go in the third quarter. The Patriots seized a 27-21 lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass that was set up by a Ross 55-yard run.
That was around the time Arnold told Middleton to stop running scared, and that was when Middleton — and the rest of the Antlers — answered the call.
“We started slow in the first half,” said Trapper Pannell, who competed 26 of 45 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns. “We knew we had to turn it up.”
And they did just that. After falling behind by six, Pannell engineered a six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive that culminated with Cole Miears taking the snap and powering 5 yards into the end zone to help the Antlers regain the lead.
On Tivy’s next drive, Middleton did what Arnold instructed him to do — he ran. At East View’s 40-yard line, Middleton spun out of a tackle in the backfield, bounced toward the left sideline and shrugged off two more would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone to stretch Tivy’s lead to 35-27. Miears (8 receptions for 138 yards) sprinted to the end zone to chest bump Middleton (11 carries for 123 yards).
“(His run) got everyone pumped up,” Miears said. “That’s not really a play we break all the time. It just helped us with our energy.”
Indeed. Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman started making adjustments with Tivy’s run fits, switching alignments and coverages to disrupt East View’s blocking schemes. It worked. After trailing 27-21, Tivy’s defense forced two consecutive punts, forced a turnover on downs and recovered a fumble to suffocate East View’s upset chances.
Tivy’s offensive continued to expand the lead. Pannell chucked multiple bubble screens in the first half. All those short passes paid off in the second half. With Tivy leading 35-27, Pannell first baited East View’s secondary by faking a screen to Drake, and then tossed a 35-yard pass to a wide-open Stoney Rhodes (5 catches for 97 yards). On Tivy’s next drive, he connected with Miears, who used a block from McCoy to sprint down the right sideline for a 60-yard score to stretch lead to 49-27 with 7:25 remaining. J.D Rodriguez provided the exclamation point with a 1-yard run with 4:01 to cap the 35-0 run.
“We knew their pressure was going to be intense,” Jones said. “Once we got an idea of how they were bringing it, how they were going to line up in the secondary, we started exposing some things. Double moves and double cuts really helped us.”
“It was a good offensive night the second half, they didn’t have many answers.”
The Antlers hope they have another good night next Friday. Tivy’s seniors said they still think about the 31-24 loss to the Wildcats in the 2017 regional semifinals. They are hoping to avenge that heartbreaking defeat.
“We have played them before,” Jones said. “They aren’t going to do a whole lot of things different. We just have to get ready for a physical, tough game.
