Whenever senior cornerback Zach Layton arrives home from Tivy football practice, his mother helps him refuel with a warm meal. Whenever he’s in a cranky mood, she knows how to lift his spirits.
Basically, whenever Zach has a problem, Michelle Layton always has a solution.
“I love her a lot,” Zach said. “She just does everything to support me through the season.”
But tonight at 7:30 p.m., it will be Zach’s turn to provide assistance to Michelle during the seventh annual Moms 101, Tivy’s comprehensive football program for moms. Michelle may be a phenomenal athlete (she competed in both the 1600 and 3200 meter races at Texas A&M and has continued to remain in great shape), but for some reason, her athletic gifts have never really translated to the football field. At least, that’s what Zach claims.
Moms 101 is a de facto practice, where players lead their mothers through positional drills they run every day during practice. Zach just hopes his mother survives the 90-minute event.
“When it comes to Moms 101, she has no idea what she’s doing,” said Zach, laughing. “She will try for sure, she’s just not the best. … I’m not even sure if she can catch the football.”
Then again, Moms 101 really isn’t about mastering different football drills. It’s an opportunity for moms to spend precious time with their sons before their season opener against Dripping Springs on Aug. 30
“I think it’s cool that they get to see what we do,” Zach said. “I think it’s cool that we all go through (the drills) together and that a lot of people come out to support the moms. I think it’s special because you get to spend time with all of the moms. … They get to experience a little bit of what you do every day.”
Tivy coach David Jones debuted Moms 101 in 2013, borrowing the concept from his brother, Rick Jones, who coaches high school football in Arkansas. Jones knows that mothers play an important role in their sons’ football careers. This was his small way of showing the moms that he considers them to be a vital part of the Tivy football program.
Both mothers and sons have embraced the idea. Gena Robertson attended the inaugural Moms 101, when her oldest son, Ryan Robertson, still played at Tivy (he now plays safety at Harding University, a Div. II school in Arkansas). She remembers being nervous at first, not quite knowing what to expect, but ended up having a blast. She has enjoyed participating in the event ever since.
“All the moms love having our boys ‘coach’ us as we attempt to do warmups and drills,” Gena said. “It definitely makes us feel part of the team and we appreciate the coaches including us in this very special event.”
It’s also an emotional event. Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman begins Moms 101 by reading“A Football Mothers Prayer” to the mothers inside the field house. Multiple sources have confirmed to The Kerrville Daily Times that several mothers often tear up when Hickman recite the poem about mother’s enduring love for her son.
Tonight’s Moms 101 will be especially moving for Gena. It will be the last one that she attends, considering her youngest son, Regan Robertson, is now a senior. For the last six years, she’s watched at least one of her sons play football for Tivy. Tonight’s Moms 101 will serve as a subtle reminder that chapter of life is almost over.
“This will be a very emotional football season, as it is so hard to believe that Regan is already a senior,” Gena said. “I have loved watching both of my boys play for Tivy. It has been such a huge part of our lives and while I am so excited about this season, I know it will be very sad when it is all over.”
But she doesn’t have to worry about that at moment. Her biggest priority tonight will be learning how to play Regan’s outside linebacker position. Regan has confidence that she’s going to excel.
“She’s going to be a stud,” Regan said.
