CENTER POINT — A rough third quarter proved costly for the Center Point Pirates Friday night. Center Point led the Mason Punchers, 30-29, at halftime. A 23-1 run by the Punchers sank Center Point, 70-51, Friday night at Pirate Gym.
Nick Zuercher scored 16 points to lead the Pirates. Zuercher scored eight of his points in the first. Christian Martinez, Jose Villalobos and Bryson Smith added two points each for the Pirates. Center Point took the lead, 14-13, after the first period.
