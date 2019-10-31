Race Risinger couldn’t help but laugh when he noticed Chris Russ’s outfit on Wednesday.
It’s hard to blame him. The Tivy defensive line coach sported a makeshift Lockhart jersey and taped the Lions logo across his soft shell helmet
Then again, the Antlers’ senior safety and his teammates always chuckle whenever Russ cosplays as the opposing team’s quarterback during Wednesday practices.
Most high school football squads rely on a scout team to help prepare them for games. Few of them, however, can claim to have a scout team quarterback the caliber of Russ. Russ and his coaching colleagues spend most of Saturday watching film of the upcoming opponent’s offense, familiarizing themselves with the offense’s plays, formations, strengths and weaknesses. As the scout-team quarterback, Russ is able to give Tivy’s defenders a pretty good idea of the offense they are going to face on Friday night.
But he isn’t just interested in helping his players win on Friday nights, he’s also managed to infuse excitement into the scout-team portion of practices. He’s trying to score touchdowns against Tivy’s first-team defense on every play, and often teases his players after the whistle. He knows the opposing quarterback is going to give his best effort against the Antlers’ defense. Why should he be any different?
This approach has factored into Tivy’s triumphs this season. The Antlers (7-1, 5-0 District 14-5A Div. II), ranked No. 9 in Class 5A Div. II, lead the district in scoring defense (12.9 points per game) and are second in total defense (165.9), while also forcing 18 turnovers. They will have a chance to win their second straight district title when they host Lockhart tonight at Antler Stadium.
Tivy’s defenders attribute some of that success to facing a good scout team quarterback every week.
“I think he gives us more oomph to get after the ball and get after him,” junior defensive end Hayden Poe said. “We hate it when coach Russ showboats. We play a little harder. It gets us ready for the next game.”
Russ has been showboating since 2013. At that time, a junior varsity quarterback was taking scout team snaps. The defensive coaches, however, became frustrated when he wasn’t executing the plays they wanted him to run. Russ eventually decided to commandeer the position himself.
“Let me have the ball!” he barked. He hasn’t relinquished his duties since.
“Where I have been, coaches normally play scout team QB because they have a better idea of what the scout team needs to get done. He has taken it to another level,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “But that’s just the way he is. He wants the guys to focus and get excited. He competes extremely hard himself, trying to do exactly what the other opponent does. … I’m just always scared he is going to pop a hamstring or a quad.”
Jones is only half-joking, too. Russ pitched at Texas A&M and spent seven seasons in the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals’ farm systems.
Now, he’s pretty laid-back. He enjoys teaching world history at Tivy, cracks jokes with his players during film sessions and loves going fishing with his three children (Riley, Rowan and Riggs).
But when he becomes Tivy’s scout team quarterback, his competitive nature re-emerges.
He gives max effort during every play. If his defensive linemen aren’t playing to his standards, he doesn’t hesitate to reprimand them. And he will often approach safeties Risinger and Coleson Abel, after practice, flash a smile and sneer, “I dominated you all today.”
“He is actually really good at passing for an older guy,” said junior cornerback Jack Patterson, who leads the district in interceptions with five. “He gives us good looks, I guess. … Everyone in the secondary has still picked him off.”
Players aren’t allowed to tackle Russ during scout team drills. Instead, the play ends when they wrap their arms around him. Multiple sources, however, have confirmed to The Kerrville Daily Times that senior linebacker Cole Mixon typically ignores this rule. He always charges full speed at Russ, intent on bringing him to the turf. Mixon later confirmed the allegation himself.
“He takes it like a man,” Mixon said.
And that’s why the Antlers ultimately enjoy Russ’ antics. They appreciate the fact he makes Wednesday practices more fun, while at the same time preparing them for success on Friday nights.
“The combination of his energy and the fact that he’s a good athlete helps,” Risinger said. “He really is a good athlete; he was drafted for the Yankees. … He’s just a competitiveguy, and that makes us better.”
