Santos Hernandez

Bobcat Santos Hernandez (21), seen here in a game from last season, helped Comfort secure a 51-25 win over Harper in Saturday's tournament.

 Tom Holden

In boys basketball Saturday, it was the St. Augustine Knights who won the Comfort Tournament with a 66-35 win over Hondo. A total of 15 teams in four separate pools took part in the three-day tournament.

Locally, the host team Comfort Bobcats were 0-4 in tournament action heading into a Saturday morning matchup against Harper, who was also winless. Comfort wound up beating Harper by a wide margin 51-25. Jaydin Steward and Santos Hernandez each recorded double digit scoring totals to lead the way for Comfort with 14 and 11 respectively.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.