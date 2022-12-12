In boys basketball Saturday, it was the St. Augustine Knights who won the Comfort Tournament with a 66-35 win over Hondo. A total of 15 teams in four separate pools took part in the three-day tournament.
Locally, the host team Comfort Bobcats were 0-4 in tournament action heading into a Saturday morning matchup against Harper, who was also winless. Comfort wound up beating Harper by a wide margin 51-25. Jaydin Steward and Santos Hernandez each recorded double digit scoring totals to lead the way for Comfort with 14 and 11 respectively.
This holiday season can be painful for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. This year, The Kerrville Daily Times wants to help families pay tribute the those special family members and friends.
