Texas Rangers' John Hicks celebrates his two-run home run as he approaches the plate in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas over the Detroit Tigers 10-5 on Tuesday night.
Hicks, brought up from Triple-A Round Rock on June 29 after catcher Jose Trevino got hurt, hit a two-run homer of the left field foul pole in the fourth that put the Rangers ahead 2-1 in a four-run inning.
