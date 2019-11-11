When Tivy cross country coach Kevin Pope looked at his stopwatch after Ximena Tinajero crossed the finish line, he felt good. So good, in fact, he thought his freshman runner might have just broken a Tivy school record at the Class 5A state meet in Round Rock.
On Saturday, Tinajero saved her best performance for the biggest stage, finishing the 5,000 meter race in 18 minutes and 42 seconds. She knew she had just ran her best race as soon as soon as she crossed the finish line.
“It was fun to watch,” Pope said. “When I saw (her time), I knew it was faster than what she had run earlier in the year because on the splits that I saw, I knew we were ahead of schedule.
Still, Pope had to make sure Tinajero had broken a school record, checking the results from Tivy’s past 5,000-meter races. Turns out, she had already set the record for fastest time in a girls 5,000 meter race with her 18:49 time at the FEAST Patriot Invite on Sept. 7. She simply shattered her own record at the state meet in Round Rock.
“The thing about school records in cross country is no two courses are the same,” Pope said. “In cross country, not all the courses are measured accurately. Obviously, some are flat and some are hilly. Sometimes it’s hot, sometimes it’s cold, so trying to compare times in cross country is difficult. That’s why, yes, it’s a school record, but it’s like comparing apples to oranges in some cases.
“This race was super competitive,” Pope continued. “It’s nice to have a runner who is able to compete at that level. … The cool thing about this girl is she has a lot of ability in a lot of places.
In prior interviews, Pope has raved about Tinajero’s work ethic. She definitely labored to prepare for the state meet. During practices, she allowed some of her teammates to jump out to considerable head starts, and then she attempted to catch up to them. She later claimed that training technique helped.
“We definitely worked harder than usual,” Tinajero said. “My friends kept pushing me.”
Still, Tinajero was pretty nervous entering the biggest race of the reason, and for good reason. For the first time all season, she wasn’t going to be running alongside any of her teammates.
Her coach, though, didn’t have to say much to soothe her nerves.
“Once the gun goes off, 200 meters into this, it’s going to feel like any other race,” Pope reminded her.
And he was right. Like every other race, Tinajero showcased her talent. And here’s more good news for Pope: He has three more years to further develop that talent. He also has the luxury of training her in track this spring.
“Hopefully, we can just keep getting better,” Pope said. “When she gets a little stronger physically and gets more and more race experience, the better she is going to get.”
