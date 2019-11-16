Our Lady of the Hills still hasn’t lost a football game with Luke Martinez playing a full game at quarterback.
After breaking his left forearm early in September, Martinez returned to play on Oct. 25. The Hawks have now won four straight games after outlasting Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy, 36-28, in the area round of the TAPPS 6-man playoffs in Leander Rouse. They will play Watauga Harvest in the regional round.
Martinez completed 14 of 26 passes for four touchdowns, while rushing for 108 more yards. William Cummings snagged six receptions for 106 yards and four touchdowns to help the Hawks
enter halftime with a 30-12 lead.
Jacob Cruz led the Hawks defensively with seven tackles.
COMFORT RACES PAST SCHULENBURG, 40-31, IN BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Zachary Vilo scored four touchdowns to help the Bobcats (9-2) earn their first playoff win in 10 years.
The Bobcats trailed 17-16 at halftime, but responded with 17 unanswered points in the second half to take control of the game. they will play Stockdale in the area round.
