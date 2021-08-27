AUSTIN, Texas — Barry Dowd, a former University of Texas men's basketball player who later served as an assistant coach under Abe Lemons for the Longhorns for six seasons from 1976-82, passed away on Friday, August 20 in Jonesboro, Ark. Dowd was 85 years old.
Dowd played at Texas for four seasons from 1954-58, earning letters as a sophomore in 1955-56 and as a senior in 1957-58. After serving as head coach at UT Arlington from 1966-76, Dowd returned to the Forty Acres as an assistant for legendary coach Abe Lemons.
