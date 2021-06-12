COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Benefield homered in the seventh inning on Saturday and Dallas Baptist rallied for a 6-5 win over Virginia in Game 1 of the Columbia Super Regional that was delayed almost four hours due to weather.

It was the Patriots' first win in a super regional game and puts them one win away from their first appearance in the College World Series.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.