Never has there been a game so painful, yet so fruitful, especially if you’re a fan of Harper High football.
The Longhorns powered their way to a 26-7 victory over visiting Sabinal on Friday night, but it was a game that was prolonged by so many penalties that the game slowed to a crawl as the referees tried to sort out the mess.
Not to take anything away from the game on the field, which also featured eight turnovers, but there were so many flags the game seemed more like a crime procedural than a game. At one point, Sabinal was hit with four consecutive penalties that backed it up 40 yards in the waning moments of the first half — completely killing a drive that saw the Yellowjackets inching toward the red zone.
It didn’t stop in the second half, both teams were hit with eight more penalties — most of them major infractions for personal fouls, holding, etc.
The good news for Harper, which also survived three fumbles, was it earned its second win of the season. Harper evened its district record at 1-1 and is now 2-6 overall. The Longhorns got two touchdowns from Sean Baethge, who was critical on both sides of the ball with a fake punt and an interception.
The Longhorns trailed 7-6 early in the game, but they rallied in the second quarter and the defense was steadfastly led by senior linebacker Alex Aguilar, who seemed to be in on every tackle.
There were several times when the Longhorns looked like they might break Friday, but in turn they forced five turnovers.
Harper’s offense also clicked at times throughout the night with Baethge making big plays, and the power running game of Stephen Wade helped set up the Longhorns final touchdown of the night,
